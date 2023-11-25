BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health Regimen for the Unvaccinated, Untainted Person Pt. 2
Tami's Topics Of The Week
439 views • 11/25/2023

For starters, I began drinking alcohol at 15 years old, but in 2008, after over a decade of attempts to end my life due to childhood bullying, gave up excessive drinking. Some years later, I gave up smoking cigarettes for good. A few weeks ago, I decided to give up my longtime coffee addiction. 

I have had all the symptoms one would expect to have from caffeine withdrawal, all at once. But a few weeks later, they are beginning to subside now, even though they have not completely done so. This is a follow-up to part 1, my daily vitamin and supplement intake for the unvaccinated person. 

I've also read that giving up coffee and caffeine causes blood vessels to open themselves up for greater blood flow, whereas drinking coffee daily causes them to shrink.

healthcoffeecaffeinedrug intakehealthcare regimengiving up addiction
