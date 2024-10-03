Fallen spirit flying around Tel Aviv.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the recent Iranian missile attack on the state of Israel, a fallen spirit was spotted by a viewer on Fox News. Then a fallen angel struggling to keep its form. A demonic plan to tell the world Jesus is an alien. its a lie. Repent, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD & GOD and was crucified for our sins and is risen.