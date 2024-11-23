© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇺🇦🇷🇺❗️A strike by Storm Shadow missiles on a facility in the village of Maryino in the Kursk region, recorded from a nearby Ukrainian reconnaissance drone.
It is visible how a total of about 10 cruise missiles are flying at various buildings near the Baryatinsky Princes' Estate.
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/