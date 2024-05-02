Toronto Mortgage Delinquency Rate Surges, Mass exodus of youth , Insane Rental Increases

To watch full video go Here ! - https://rumble.com/v4rqxit-mike-in-thenight-e557-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-your-call-ins.html





Toronto Mortgage Delinquency Rate Surges: There's a significant increase in mortgage delinquency rates in Toronto, indicating potential trouble in the real estate market. This surge is attributed to overpriced properties, particularly condominiums, which are allegedly poorly built and experiencing structural issues.

Overleveraging and Use of Homes as ATM Machines: Martins highlights a trend of people overleveraging their homes and using them as sources of cash through loans, leading to financial strain and potential defaults.

Predictions of Real Estate Market Problems: Martins mentions warnings issued on his channel about the state of the housing market, including predictions of a real estate slowdown and warnings about the unaffordability of housing in major cities like Toronto.

Euthanasia Concerns: There's discussion about euthanasia, particularly in the Netherlands, with implications for Canada. Martins suggests that Canada might be headed towards becoming a euthanasia capital, citing concerns about government-sanctioned euthanasia and its potential misuse.

Gender Controversy in Schools: Martins discusses a case where a student was suspended for wearing a sweatshirt stating "There are only two genders." He expresses confusion and frustration over the school's decision and the broader societal debate around gender identity.

These topics indicate a mix of economic concerns, social issues, and political commentary, reflecting Martins perspective on various aspects of Canadian society.





Toronto, Mortgage, Delinquency, Real Estate, Overleveraging, ATM, Market Trends, Housing Affordability, Euthanasia, Canada, Mike in the Night, Condominiums, Structural Issues, Financial Strain, Predictions, Netherlands, Gender Identity, Social Issues, Economic Concerns, Canadian Society, School Suspensions, Controversy, Government Policies, Housing Market, Financial Stability, Debates, Socioeconomic Trends, Urban Living, Property Values, Risk Factors, Mortgages, Housing Crisis, Ethics, Policy Implications