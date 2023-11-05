Russian Nuclear Submarine Emperor Alexander III - A Behemoth Beneath The Waves Flexes Its Nuclear Might

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emperor Alexander III: A Behemoth Beneath The Waves Flexes Its Nuclear Might
The Russian Navy's latest leviathan, the nuclear submarine "Emperor Alexander the Third," has successfully conducted a test launch of the formidable Bulava ballistic missile. In the wake of this demonstration of deep-sea and strategic prowess, the Russian Ministry of Defense is poised to officially commission this titan of the depths into its naval forces.