CHP Talks: “False and Misleading” Bill C-372

February 8, 2024: For CHP Talks this week, I offer a short monologue on NDP MP Charlie Angus’s Private Member’s Bill C-372. The Bill is one more attempt by the Liberal / NDP coalition government to destroy Canada’s oil and gas sector. It is one more bill designed to intimidate and censor the voices of people with whom they disagree.
Text of Bill C-372: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-372/first-reading
Canadian Taxpayers Federation on CBC bonuses: https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/tait-must-do-right-thing-and-end-cbc-bonuses
