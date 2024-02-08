BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: “False and Misleading” Bill C-372
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
88 views • 02/08/2024

February 8, 2024: For CHP Talks this week, I offer a short monologue on NDP MP Charlie Angus’s Private Member’s Bill C-372. The Bill is one more attempt by the Liberal / NDP coalition government to destroy Canada’s oil and gas sector. It is one more bill designed to intimidate and censor the voices of people with whom they disagree.

Text of Bill C-372: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-372/first-reading

Canadian Taxpayers Federation on CBC bonuses: https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/tait-must-do-right-thing-and-end-cbc-bonuses

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
censorshipliberalparliamentoiltaxeschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorgascbcbonusndpcdnpolichpcanadachp talksbcpolicharlie anguscatherine taitc372
