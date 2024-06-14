Biden snaps at reporter for not 'playing by rules'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News' Madeleine Rivera reports the latest on Biden's G7 trip in Italy. The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts react to the news Biden won't attend a peace summit for Ukraine so he can travel to a Hollywood fundraiser instead.
