Su-25 fighter crews launch air strikes against AFU facilities

✈️ The missiles were launched in pair from low altitudes. Once the airpower operation was carried out, the crews manoeuvred, released heat flares, and returned to the departure airfield.

💥 The airpower operation resulted in the destruction of the fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

🛠 After the landing, engineers maintained and prepared the aircraft for further sorties.