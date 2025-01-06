BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saved Ex-Convict Helps Former Inmates Transition Back Into Society - Angela Finley
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7 views • 6 months ago


Angela Finley was heading to her cell in the county jail to serve time for drug trafficking when a small blue bible caught her eye, nestled amid a pile of reading material available to inmates. Between her cellmate reading scripture out loud and Angela diving into the word of God personally, this critical truth changed her life. It brought her into a relationship with Jesus Christ. When Angela was released from prison, she was inspired to advocate for change and empowerment for other former inmates reintegrating into society by founding her inspiring organization, No Handz Down. Today, she helps former inmates find housing, provides them with clothes, and assists them in creating a resume, all while helping them embrace their new identity in the Lord Jesus Christ. She also addresses the power of forgiveness and prayer.



TAKEAWAYS


Read Angela’s book, Divine Deliverance: How to Emerge from the Shadows (A Guide to Finding Faith and Freedom)


Turn your perseverance into faith and unlock the power God has given you to overcome any obstacles


The biggest issues facing those leaving the prison system is housing, finding a job, and reuniting with family members


Angela’s ministry helps former prisoners get adjusted to living in normal society as quick and smooth as possible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

Divine Deliverance book: https://amzn.to/40knqp9


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANGELA FINLEY

Website: https://www.angelasharpfinley.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH NO HANDZ DOWN

Website: https://www.nohandzdown.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
freedombiblejesus christforgivenessjailprisonprisonerreformedinmatestina griffincounter culture mom showangela finley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy