⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (22 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions hit formations of 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk, Liptsy, and Russkaya Lozovaya (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 80 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and one field ammo depot were destroyed.

▫️ Zapad GOFs liberated Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Russian units engaged AFU 60th, 67th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade near Novoyegorovka (Kharkov reg), Terny, Torskoye, and Krasny Liman (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brig was repelled. The enemy lost more than 470 troops, 3 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, six motor vehicles, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system launcher, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. 3 field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the situation along the front line and defeated the 23rd, 30th, 31st, 54th, 56th mech'd brigs, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 5th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and 18th National Guard Brigade near Serebryanka, Seversk, Petrovskoye, Mayskoye, Nikolayevka, Predtechino, and Yantarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 900 troops, six motor vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 155-mm Paladin and one 155-mm M198 howitzer made in the USA. Two AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. Russian units engaged 33rd, 151st mech'd brigs, 25th Air Assault Brig, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig near Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, and Tsukurino of the DPR.

9 counter-attacks of assault groups 93rd, 100th, 150th mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU, and 38th Marine Brig were repelled.

Enemy's losses up to 430 troops, two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehics, two armoured personnel carriers, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation. Russian units hit formations of 72nd Mech'd Brig, 58th Mech'd Brig, and 127th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye, Novoukrainka, and Shakhtyorskoye (DPR).



2 counter-attacks of the AFU 5th Tank Brig were repelled.

Enemy's losses up to 110 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs engaged the manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st Infantry Brig, the 124th Territorial Defence Brig, and the 15th Nat'l Guard Brig near Ilyinka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Gavrilovka, Antonovka (Kherson reg), and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).













).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, eight motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 142 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence systems shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 77 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,095 unmanned aerial vehicles, 583 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,753 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,478 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,530 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,468 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.