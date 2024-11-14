Our NEWEST Sponsor

RFK Success Depends on Grassroots

With Mark Brody, “Integrated” Psychiatrist and Regional

Director, World Council of Health

DynamisPrevetativeMedicine.com, [email protected]

In a previous groundbreaking Freedom Hub presentation, the late Dr. Bens itemized (1) how America’s health market was failing its citizens:

1. Controlling weight gain

2. Improving cancer survival

3. Controlling healthcare costs

4. Employer wellness ROI

5. Hospitals use of integrative medicine

6. Chronic illness reduced

7. Chronic illness outcomes measured

8. People eating healthier

9. Prescription meds effectiveness

10. Mental health improvements

And now we have evidence Trump won because the Health Freedom movement wanted Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in there for his promised Chronic Disease Commission. RFK was promised control of the health sector, whose capture by the crony corporations was enabling pollution of our air, water, land, food and medicines - all of which synergistically cause the real epidemic - chronic disease.

But how can “Bobby” reverse this epidemic without support of all Americans, not just activists in Health Freedom? It’s said that politics follows the zeitgeist, and politics now is controlled by Big Corporations and their Bankster puppet masters.

At the World Council Dr. Brody has advocated for years against mandates and pHARMa dominance, despite the poor outcomes of Rockefeller medicine. And for a quarter century, he has also used integrative protocols with his own patients.

Board Certified in Psychiatry and with extensive training in a number of integrative practices, Dr. Brody currently directs the U.S. New England Chapter of the World Council for Health – promoting all the right health solutions plus a free-market based approach to health care financing. Is replacing the broken insurance model finally coming within reach?

1) https://rumble.com/vopsnl-the-whole-darn-health-system-needs-reform-and-were-searching-for-influencer.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp