© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
special military operation
(19 June 2023)
Part I
❗️The RU Armed Forces launched a long-range sea-based high-precision weapons group strike against foreign-manuf military hardware storage sites. All assigned targets have been neutralised. The goal of the attack has been reached.
◽️During the day, the most active AFU offensive attempts were in S. Donetsk & Donetsk directions.
◽️In S. Donetsk direction, as a result of competent & self-sacrificing actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, aviation & artillery, 3 attacks by AFU combined units have been repelled close to Vremevka salient.
💥 The enemy losses were 1 tank, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as 1 foreign-manuf combat engineer vehi.
💥 In addition, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled, during which 2 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehi & 2 armoured fighting vehi have been hit near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).
💥 The enemy losses were over 100 UKR servicemen, 3 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehi, 14 armoured fighting vehi, 4 motor vehi, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys & D-20, Msta-B & D-30 howitzers.
◽️In Donetsk direction, active actions of the Yug GOF have successfully repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Pervomayskoye, Petrovskoye & Staromikhailovka (DPR).
💥 The enemy losses were over 340 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 5 motor vehi, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artillery sys, as well as D-20 & Msta-B howitzers.
1 ordnance depot of the AFU 5th Assault Brig has been destroyed near Ivanovskoye (DPR).
◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the strikes, launched by Army Aviation, artillery & the units of the Zapad GOF, the actions of 2 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been prevented close to Timkovka (Kharkov reg).
💥 The enemy losses were up to 45 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehi, 4 motor vehi, & 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artillery sys.
Part II
◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Kuzmino, Makeevka (LPR) & Serebryansky forestry.
💥 The activities of 3 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been disrupted close to Yampolovka (DPR), Chervonaya Dibrova & Kremennaya (LPR).
💥 The enemy losses were up to 105 UKR servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 2 pickup trucks, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys, as well as D-20 & D-30 howitzers.
◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 40 UKR servicemen, 4 motor vehi & 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery sys.
◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 102 areas.
💥 2 artillery depots have been hit: the AFU 1513th artillery ammo depot and the 65th Mechanised Brig close to Zaporozhye.
💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of UKR Air Force near Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).
◽️5 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket sys projectiles have been intercepted.
◽️In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Mikhailovka, Pyatikhatka, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Kirillovka (DPR), Nikolayevka, Zmiyovka (LPR), Staraya Zburyovka (Kherson reg) & Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov reg).
📊In total, 444 airplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,700 UAV, 426 air defence missile sys, 10,192 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,125 fighting vehi equipped w/ MLRS, 5,163 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,047 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed.