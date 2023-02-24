Here’s the What You Need to Know About Fertilizers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you use man-made fertilizers or rely on nitrogen-fixing crops?
In this video, Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, discuses the benefit of both!
According to Nicolas, using man-made fertilizer WON'T over-nutrient your crops. 👀
Nicolas adds that plants always prefer nitrogen that is easily available in the soil, whether it's from mineralization or from the fertilizer you use. 🌱
Click https://agronomy.unl.edu/cafaro to learn more about Nicolas and his research!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C