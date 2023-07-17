TRUST & FREEDOM European Citizens’ Initiative is on the starting blocks | www.kla.tv/26524

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The
new pandemic treaty which the WHO is currently preparing for its 194 member
states would grant WHO far-reaching, totalitarian power competences in health
crisis of all kinds. Where is the participation of the citizens? A new European
Citizens’ Initiative TRUST & FREEDOM wants to advocate for more trust and
freedom in the European Union. Find information about the press conference and
interviews here.
