TRUST & FREEDOM European Citizens’ Initiative is on the starting blocks | www.kla.tv/26524
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
11 views • 07/17/2023

The new pandemic treaty which the WHO is currently preparing for its 194 member states would grant WHO far-reaching, totalitarian power competences in health crisis of all kinds. Where is the participation of the citizens? A new European Citizens’ Initiative TRUST & FREEDOM wants to advocate for more trust and freedom in the European Union. Find information about the press conference and interviews here.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26524


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Press Conference of July 4, 2023 in full length:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwL4HLvHEcI


75 years WHO - The empire shows its tyrant face:

https://www.kla.tv/25690


Press Release (July 6, 2023),TRUST & FREEDOM


WHO-Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations

https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Who_FlyerA4-final2.pdf

Keywords
vaccinationwhoihrpandemic treatytotalitarian powertrust freedom
