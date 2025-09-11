© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lord takes issue with the “entitlement” expressed by the Bride. She who is to be making herself ready for the Bridegroom’s pleasure, is being described as something altogether different. The Lord compares today’s Church to faithless and treacherous divided kingdom Israel and Judah. He says this prophecy is a warning shot across the bow, the destroyer of nations, is on His way. The Lord is specific and resolute, in what can only be described as a solemn single man-teared plea to RETURN. Rec’d April 29, 2025