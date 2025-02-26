BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Zelensky defies Trump by declaring that Ukraine does NOT owe the USA anything!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • 6 months ago

❗️Zelensky defies Trump by declaring that Ukraine does NOT owe the USA anything!

🇺🇦🤡"Ukraine does not owe USA $500 Billion or $350 Billion or even $100 Billoon. There was no such agreement that this money was a loan."

NarcoFuhrer Zitler continues to insist that the money from the US was “a grant”:

“We are grateful, but if they tell us that they will give us money on credit, this will be a new reality.”

🇺🇸😎Trump is going to crush Zelensky after this outrageous declaration...

from @AussieCossack

Adding more from Zelensky today: 

Zelensky said he will not accept even “10 cents of debt payment” in his minerals deal with the US.

“The point is not that we are ungrateful. We are grateful. But if the next agreement contains a condition that new aid will not be free, I will not play along,” he said.

He further stated that it is important to maintain the Ukrainian army “because it is the best guarantee of security.”

He added that the agreement with the US includes “at least a mention” of security guarantees for Ukraine in the tenth point, adding: “Officials informed me and it is there. This is important.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy