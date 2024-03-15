Fani Willis 'credibility is shot': Matt Whitaker on Nathan Wade resigning | Newsmax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax | Fani Willis 'credibility is shot': Matt Whitaker on Nathan Wade resigning. On Friday's episode of "The Chris Salcedo Show" Former U.S. Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined and weighed in on special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepping down from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.