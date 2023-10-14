© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chlorella Morning Tonic
Ingredients:
1 glass of water
½ teaspoon Clean Chlorella Powder
Splash of aloe water
Squeeze of lemon
Preparation:
Stir all ingredients together and enjoy on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com