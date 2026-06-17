BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Milestone 04
acct
acct
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 2 days ago

Tham dự buổi lễ, ông Nguyễn Phước Lộc - Ủy viên Trung ương Đảng, Phó bí thư Thành ủy, Chủ tịch Ủy ban MTTQ Việt Nam TP.HCM - tham quan phòng học, trò chuyện cùng thầy trò học sinh Trường Tiểu học Trần Đại Nghĩa. Mỗi phòng học có diện tích tiêu chuẩn 52 m2, đáp ứng đầy đủ các quy chuẩn về phòng học và phòng chức năng, nổi bật là bảng tương tác 65 inch.

Keywords
new mexicoqa tool testtest02
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ron Johnson report reveals FDA officials knew of COVID vaccine dangers in 2021

Ron Johnson report reveals FDA officials knew of COVID vaccine dangers in 2021

Cassie B.
Large-Scale Meta-Analysis Finds Nature-Based Interventions Reduce Anxiety and Depression Symptoms

Large-Scale Meta-Analysis Finds Nature-Based Interventions Reduce Anxiety and Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
The silent DIGITAL EPIDEMIC: How FOMO drives 1 in 3 young adults into PROBLEMATIC smartphone use

The silent DIGITAL EPIDEMIC: How FOMO drives 1 in 3 young adults into PROBLEMATIC smartphone use

Zoey Sky
Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Reduced Weight Loss, Study Suggests

Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Reduced Weight Loss, Study Suggests

Coco Somers
Breakthrough study links common herbicide to surge in colorectal cancer among under-50s

Breakthrough study links common herbicide to surge in colorectal cancer among under-50s

Jacob Thomas
UFO whistleblowers expose government retaliation in secret war against disclosure

UFO whistleblowers expose government retaliation in secret war against disclosure

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy