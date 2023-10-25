© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swiss Banker Calls on Authorities to Arrest Globalists Over Pushing COVID Bioweapon on the Public http://futurenews.news/watch?id=653836570779de4a37562d37
Pascal Najadi, whose father co-founded the World Economic Forum, makes the case for Swiss authorities to end diplomatic immunity for the globalists in the WEF and more.