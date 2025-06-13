BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 428: FIRED UP
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5780 followers
100 views • 3 months ago

RFK Jr. just retired the entire 17-member ACIP panel—marking an unprecedented reset in U.S. vaccine policy. With figures like Dr. Robert Malone stepping in, what does this mean for the future of public health?


Jefferey Jaxen investigates the White House’s new partnership with Palantir, a data giant with deep military ties, as AI rapidly merges with government power. Plus, fresh warnings about new coronaviruses “ready to jump” to humans.


ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri breaks down the legal and cultural implications of the ACIP overhaul. And FOX News host Kennedy joins Del Bigtree for a no-holds-barred discussion on media censorship, mass protests, and RFK Jr.’s reshaping of the health landscape.


Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq, Jefferey Jaxen, Lisa Kennedy

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
