And We Know 3.28.2023 FF Shooting, C_A reporters, Clintons, DEMONIC plans, Battle is real! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 28, 2023





We will uncover so much around this shooting in Nashville, it will make your head spin, Clinton operatives, CIA reporters and more seem to have put this all together with timing that was just too perfect. They hate us and will take our children away to get their way. We will look at a few clips from Trump in this battle and a few more reminders of Demonic beings doing all they can to put us into fear and submit.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

The victim card https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161190





Biden hires satanist Remember this guy!

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161180





Gift of Fear Gavin https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161153





Fight breaks out at Texas capitol over trans activist's viral speech comparing lawmakers to Hitler https://t.me/realKarliBonne/161146





It’s election interference https://t.me/teamanons/32032





Trump doesn’t support bailout https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1640564677124976640?s=20





Of course he laughs at it. He more than likely knows why it happend.. Assault Wepon Ban... And go figure. The shooter who was 28 female has he/him pronouns on his LinkedIn profile 🤦‍♂️ https://t.me/teamanons/32018





He takes her to the cleaners with stupidity of climate change https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35647





President Trump says he can end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs. He can’t tell you his secret or the negation won’t work when it’s time. https://t.me/MistyG17/29105





The stakes of this election could not be more clear. We either surrender to the demonic forces or defeat them in a landslide on 11/5/2024 https://t.me/MistyG17/29091





🇺🇸🔥📹 — 🇺🇸🦁 Former POTUS Donald J. Trump in Waco, Texas: https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24951





Nashville reporter's mother in law worked at the location of the shooting where she so just so happened to be taking a break when the incident occurred. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14983





State Senator Eric Brakey dropped truth bombs about the overthrow of the Democracy of Ukraine, Nazis, Joe Biden, and fake news:

https://t.me/PepeMatter/14979

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f6ony-3.28.23-ff-shooting-c-a-reporters-clintons-demonic-plans-battle-is-real-pra.html