Russia may place nuclear weapons into outer space according to news reports that emerged on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has been briefed about the Russian plan, according to White House sources. Mr. Biden has been aware of the national security threat for several weeks. Republican Mike Turner, the head of the House intelligence committee, revealed the information in a public statement. He urged the President to declassify national security documents to allow the American public to know the severity of the threat. One news source said the Russian space weapons could target American satellites and eliminate military communications and targeting systems.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/15/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/election-year-drama-russian-nukes-in-space





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



