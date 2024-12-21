NWO: Agenda 21 and depopulation of the world (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The elites led by the Vatican beast are inspired by satan to control and destroy God’s most precious creation, the human race.





https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2022/02/united-nations-1994-global-depopulation-agreement-by-160-countries-to-kill-off-7-billion-by-2030-rockefeller-calls-for-depopulation-dec-8-2008-genocide-in-their-own-words-3498.html





Agenda 21 is an action plan of the United Nations (UN) – along with the Club of Rome, a Vatican puppet - with regards to sustainable development, which, according to several experts on the matter, has the objective to the control of the masses under the auspice of the soon coming one world government. This one world government will be led by the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, which is under satan's influence, in Revelation 13:2.





Satan is behind this plan and is using his main human agent, the antichrist pope, to push forward globalist ideals under common objectives including sustainable development and common perils such as “climate change” as a means to control the masses and enforce his mark of enforced Sunday observance.





Please watch the mark of the beast videos on this channel.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington