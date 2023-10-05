US Sports Hockey Featuring: Nico Buglione Class of 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Hockey Drills & Tips Video Library
Whether you are a novice coach or a seasoned veteran, there is always room to expand your arsenal of skills and drills for coaching youth hockey. This tip-filled instructional video covers all aspects of the game with over 50 hockey drills and tips developed specifically for youth players. Learn more @
https://bit.ly/HockeyDrillsnTipsVidLibrary
and
Fanatics!
30% Off Orders Over $75
https://bit.ly/Fanatics30off
Coaches and recruiters we have a beast for you on today's show. He has too many weapons in his arsenal to mention here so I'll let the video speak for itself.
Stick around for our Coaches Corner where an NHL shooting coach brings you some great tips to get the biscuit in the bucket more often than not. Enjoy!
Video credits:
Nico Buglione | Ice Hockey | Class of 2024
LI Sports Network
@LISportsNetwork
https://www.youtube.com/@LISportsNetwork
Add Quickness & Deception to your Hockey Shot
Tim Turk Hockey
@timturkhockey9888
https://www.youtube.com/@timturkhockey9888
https://bit.ly/HockeyDrillsnTipsVidLibrary
Cool Sports and Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net