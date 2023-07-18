Tuesday Topic of the Week 7/18/2023: Government Uses Slave Labor to Fight Fires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The governor and other people in government are using literal unpaid slave labor to battle wildfires in the state of Washington right now. Not only that, but they were proud enough of it to send it to my email inbox.
Rep. Cheney critical of DOC's decision to close Larch Corrections Center
gregcheney.houserepublicans.wa.gov/2023/07/13/rep-cheney-critical-of-docs-decision-to-close-larch-corrections-center/