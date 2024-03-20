At least 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of a house in central Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Gaza
#GazaUnderAttack
#FreeGaza
In Gaza, Israeli air strikes have targeted an area crowded with residential homes and buildings. One attack struck a family home, killing 15 people inside. First responders are struggling to retrieve more bodies stuck under the rubble.
Al Jazeera's Anas Al Sharif reports. Some pictures in his report are disturbing.