Their Plan Is Destruction

Operation Take Down America: This Is Intentional
* Expect censorship and riots to ramp up as President Trump closes in on the nomination.
* The left’s 3-point plan: destroy our border, money and institutions.
* This is their color revolution/regime change playbook.
• 3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020
• Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition
• The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v47jrrh-what-will-happen-if-trump-wins-ep.-2167-01172024.html
