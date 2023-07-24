The Helical Heart ~ The 💗💓 Is NOT WHAT WE WERE TAUGHT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The heart is a VORTEX!! An amazing vortex that moves your blood thru 60,000 miles of arteries, veins, capillaries.
This exciting discovery was revealed by Spanish cardiologist Francisco (Paco) Torrent Guasp, who was the discoverer of the myocardial-ventricular band, and the helical (spiral) nature of the heart.
for more info:
Fransisco Torrent-Guasp's New Science of The Helical Heart:
