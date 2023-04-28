Turning The Tide Of Transhumanism w/ James Tunney

Streamed live4/27/2023 Science Meets Spirit

Our Alfacast guest for this episode, James Tunney, left a successful academic career in law to focus on spiritual and artistic development. As a prolific writer within academia and working as an international consultant, James is noted for his presentations on the various aspects of globalization in many countries around the world. James has refocused his creative talents to an in-depth exploration into Mysticism and Scientism through his brilliant works to include his most recent publication, Plantation of the Automatons: Rule of an Automaticity Loop, a follow-up on his prior book Human Entrance to Transhumanism. Transhumanism is a movement which aims to remake humanity through technology. In James own words, "looking at the long imperial history of the plantation, we can witness the process that underlies ‘progress’ towards global governance. The study, language and practice of controlling plants has driven models of imperial development. We will soon live in a planetary plantation aswe experience implantation. The objective of the Plantation of the Automatons is the utter control and management of human consciousness as part of a system in which those who are allowed to survive are mere conscious agents. On this timely, not-to-be missed episode James will guide us through this dark, but lamentably true agenda, but always have heart ... victory has already been assured for those who align on the right side of history! Show links: https://www.jamestunney.com/ Join Mike in Nashville this June. Use code ALFAVEDIC to get 5% off. https://alfavedic.com/rebels Music and Sky Tickets Now Avail! https://musicandsky.com Save BIG on your Brown's Gas AquaCure Machine by using the coupon code "alfavedic' at checkout here: https://eagle-research.com/product/ac50/ Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see. Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site. Find them all at https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Follow Alfa Vedic: https://linktr.ee/alfavedic Follow Mike Winner: https://linktr.ee/djmikewinner Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic​​​​ Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming! https://paypal.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​ QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT Support us by buying from our booklist! https://alfavedic.com/booklist​​​​​​​.. Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic​​​​.. . and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products