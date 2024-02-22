Michael Rae Khoury | Ericsson KNOWINGLY aided & abetted Terrorists to Kill American Soldiers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Rae Khoury | FLASHBACK: Ericsson KNOWINGLY aided & abetted Terrorists to Kill American Soldiers and have been sued in court. Here is an interesting call.... PLVS contacted DHS-CISA regarding the fact that Errickson has a major role in the USA Telecoms infrastructure system. For instance they are the hub for reporting 911 calls, etc.
Khoury reposted the original from Mar 3, 2023 and this is an interesting recorded call.
DHS tells him: "Call your local FBI" 🤣
