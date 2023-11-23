❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞  Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 21-22, 2023

▪️On the morning of November 22, Hamas and the IDF announced a four-day ceasefire and hostage exchange. The ceasefire is to take effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

▪️Before the ceasefire was declared, however, the IDF was able to expand its zone of control on the northern outskirts of the Palestinian enclave. The Israelis have finally gained a foothold at the Indonesian hospital on the eastern outskirts of Jabalia, but the encirclement is not yet complete.

▪️Meanwhile, Palestinian militias continue to attack the IDF in previously occupied territories. Several clashes took place near Juhor ad-Dik and Al-Wafa Hospital, but the militants failed to push back the Israelis.

▪️Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians continue in the West Bank. The most violent clashes took place in Tulkarm, where the IDF used unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy militants and hit the homes of local residents.

▪️Exchanges of strikes between Hezbollah and Israel continue on the Israel-Lebanon border. Since the Gaza ceasefire was declared, their intensity has decreased to some extent, but the number of attacks is still high.

▪️Pro-Iranian proxies again attacked U.S. military facilities on Iraqi and Syrian territory. Ain al-Asad and Harir bases were targeted in Iraq, while in Syria, al-Shaddadi in the northeast of the country was targeted.

▪️On November 22, Israeli Air Force once again struck the outskirts of Damascus. Iranian proxy infrastructure in Syria was probably also targeted.





Source @rybar



