OSCE Finds No Foreign Interference in Georgian Elections, Mariani Calls Out EU “Arrogance”

In a speech addressing the EU Parliament, MEP Thierry Mariani criticized Brussels for its handling of Georgia’s elections, accusing it of interfering in the nation’s democratic process and ignoring the OSCE’s findings.

“The OSCE confirmed in its December 2024 report that there was no foreign interference in Georgia’s elections,” Mariani stated

Mariani also pointed to over 150 injured Georgian police officers during violent protests in Tbilisi, saying:





“The EU is not the protector of democracy but the accomplice of chaos. Georgians want Europe, but a Europe that respects their sovereignty.”





In the October 2024 elections, Georgian Dream won re-election amidst Western claims of voter intimidation and irregularities, sparking protests.

Critics accuse the EU of aligning with opposition groups to challenge the results, while the Georgian government has accused Western powers of undue interference.





