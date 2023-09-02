Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://bitly.ws/TtYf

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings?





NBMI (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) is one of the world's best effective toxic heavy metal chelators, and it is widely promoted by Dr Boyd Haley, who is the leading expert of NBMI.





One question people want to know in regards to ingesting NBMI to chelate things like mercury is, "Can You Take NBMI When You Have Amalgam Fillings?" because people get concerned it will remove a lot of mercury from this type of dental fillings.





I have created this video to educate you fully on whether it is safe and suitable for people to take NBMI when they have amalgam dental fillings.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno