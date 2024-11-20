The warring sides are escalating the confrontation in Ukraine. The Russian army is rapidly developing an offensive on the frontlines, pounding the Ukrainian rear with massive precision strikes; while the West is fueling the war.

The Pokrsovsk and Kurakhovo directions remain the most dangerous battlefields for the Ukrainian military. The Russian army takes control of one village after another west of Selidovo.

The Russian military officially confirmed control of Novoselidovka north of Kurakhovo.

The Russian assault on Kupyansk began last week. As a result of several days of heavy battles, the Russian foothold in the eastern part of the city expanded and reserve units have entered the battle.

Important Russian gains are reported in Chasov Yar, where they largely expanded their zone of control and approached the main Ukrainian fortress at the local refractory plant.

The Ukrainian military is fiercely resisting in Toretsk. The local Central mine that was turned into the main Ukrainian stronghold is already being stormed from three directions.

The southern Zaporozhie front keeps moving. In recent days, Russian forces advanced around Malaya Tokmachka and did not stop approaching Velyka Novoselka from the south, east and west.

The Russian advances on the front are supported by devastating strikes on Ukrainian rear infrastructure. On the night of November 19th, Russian strikes destroyed targets in at least eight Ukrainian regions, including near the capital. The city of Zaporozhie suffered heavy damage. The local Pravoberezhna-150 energy station, industrial facilities and hideouts of the Ukrainian military came under attack.

The Ukrainian military responded with strikes in the Russian border regions. At least 37 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses last night.

The Ukrainian military also launched US-made MGM-140 ATACMS missiles and one of them reportedly struck the ammunition arsenal of the Russian Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate in the Bryansk region.

The strikes with American missiles coming immediately after the Ukrainian military was allowed to attack the Russian rear regions was officially confirmed. The Russian side is ready for the escalation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that strikes with the long-range Western missiles will radically change the essence of the conflict. Their use will mean the direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia. Russia vowed to provide an adequate response.

As a clear sign to NATO warmongers, Vladimir Putin signed the updated Russian Nuclear Doctrine. According to its basic principle, nuclear weapons remain an extreme measure to protect sovereignty. However, the category of States and military alliances against which nuclear deterrence is being carried out was expanded, as well as the list of military threats that may be neutralized with nuclear means. Aggression by any non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear country is considered to be a joint attack on Russia. A nuclear response is now possible to a critical threat to Russian sovereignty, even if that threat is posed with conventional weapons.

Mirrored - South Front





