Hall of Famer John Stockton’s message to young athletes: “You can take a stand” | Ep 82

NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to give an update on his Voices For Medical Freedom partner and former Green Bay Packer Lineman, Ken Ruettgers’ wife Sheryl and her severe vaccine injury. The two dive into their stances on masks that got him prohibited from attending games at his alma mater Gonzaga and Teryn fired from the PGA TOUR. He talks about the state of sports medicine, the repercussions athletes worldwide could be experiencing for decades to come and dives into his journey to informed consent many years ago through his chiropractor.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





