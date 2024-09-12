The Psychology, Methodology, and Tactics of the State-sanctioned, Stalking-and-Harassment, Targeting Programme (Mirrors)

𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: For conservational purposes, I have elected to mirror this content and make it available to the Brighteon viewership. It should be noted, however, that neither the mirrored video presentation contained herein nor this channel is monetised. I am therefore not compensated in any way for the publication of any mirrored content discovered on this channel. No copyright infringement is intended. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance





Channel name of original source: the iceman cometh

Channel address (URL) of the iceman cometh: https://www.youtube.com/@theicemancometh692

This channel is dedicated to informing the general public concerning corruption with the FBI, the InfraGard, the CIA, neighborhood watch, police corruption on all levels, as well as their snitches. The mission of this channel is to expose all those involved, all the way from the local level to the highest levels of government.





* 𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 (sic)

Video 01. Gang Stalking In Greensboro, NC, 5-2-15 | 00:00 – 04:29

Video 02. Gang Stalking In Burlington,NC On 4-7-15 | 04:30 – 04:59

Video 03. Police Gang Stalkers Use Police Hand Signals At Panera Bread in Greensboro, NC | 05:00 – 09:55

Video 04. Gang Stalking At Reedy Fork Parkway In Greensboro, NC 9-24-2014 | 09:56 – 11:53

Video 05. What Do Gang Stalkers Want And How To Defeat Them, Greensboro,NC | 11:54 – 27:47

Video 06. Loser Perp Gang Stalks With Child In Vehicle, Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 6-12-15 | 27:48 – 31:01

Video 07. Gang Stalking: Examples Of A Perp And A Handler In Greensboro, NC 6-19-15 | 31:02 – 33:17

Video 08. Gang Stalker Calls 911 After His Attempted Harassment Fails 1-8-15 | 33:18 – 38:12

Video 09. POLICE GANG STALKING: HIERARCHY, OPERATIVES, DISPOSITION MATRIX, GREENSBORO, NC | 38:13 – 58:40

Video 10. POLICE GANG STALKING: OPERATIONS AND TACTICS: AN INTRODUCTION (REBOOT) | 58:41 – 01:17:13

Video 11. POLICE GANG STALKING: THE INFRAGARD AND END HARASSMENT, GREENSBORO, NC | 01:17:14 – 01:28:16





