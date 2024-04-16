Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for April 11, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria for April 11, 2024:





Dear My children, I love you children, I love you.





Beloved, receive My Blessing.





MY MERCY IS OPEN TO ALL OF YOU.





I have opened My Mercy, come and enjoy this source of love and forgiveness.





My Blessed Mother guides them as Mother and Teacher, leading them out of the darkness in which some of My children have immersed themselves.





My Children:





MY MERCY IS INFINITE, AS INFINITE AS THE LOVE OF OUR HOLY TRINITY.





I offer you My Hands, I offer you My Feet, I offer you My wounded Side...





My Love calls you, children, My Love shows you the need to join Me so that you can save the soul.





INCREASE THE FAITH, DRINK FROM MY LOVE AND THUS NOURISH THE FAITH.





It IS IMPORTANT FOR YOU THAT THE FAITH IS FIRM, STRONG SO THAT YOU CAN CONTINUE TO COPE WITH HOW MUCH THE ELEMENTS AND THE HUMAN CREATURE ARE GOING TO LEAD TO HUMANITY.





My Beloved, the elements continue to scourge all humanity as purification for human creatures.





Natural phenomena do not give way, but increase strongly in the face of the foolishness of human creatures.





Without confusing, My children, that My Mercy is open to each of you, with which purification for humanity is stopped, continue in the process of conversion being faithful every moment without declining.





The water of the seas is dangerous at this time when there will be large earthquakes in the sea and the waves will penetrate the earth with force and large size.





The human creature is inclined towards hatred and in its desire for revenge he directly begins to keep all humanity in vibes.





The weapons that the vast majority of nations do not yet know and that a nation from the East has secretly created, will come out from one moment to the next impacting the nations that possess nuclear weapons with their destructive power.





My children, without leaving the astonishment at the use of human intelligence to cause the great tragedy in humanity, each nation will make known the abuse of misused technology at its best.





The history of this generation is unfortunate, the hardness in its heart has no comparison.





I call them to be love and instead they continually scourge me, they do not want to be fraternal, but only show power to defeat the brother and if it is necessary to kill him they do it.





THE RENCOR IS A BAD COUNSELOR, it blinds them, totally clouds their thought and in those conditions, the human creature is possessing of heartbreak and disrespect for the brother, it is prey to greed and disrespect for its fellow human beings.





In the human creatures of a heart of stone I do not live, but what they possess is a slight varnish of My Laws that disrespect and of My Commands to those who will not obey.





This attitude is not worthy of those who call themselves My children.





I COME WITH MY JUSTICE THAT DOES NOT CEASE TO POSSESS MY MERCY, OTHERWISE, THEY DESERVE SO MUCH PUNISHMENT THAT it SHOULD ACCELERATE EVERY EVENT, ALL REVELATION.





Pray My children, pray, a yellowish dust is the lethal weapon that a great nation possesses, spilling it on the battlefield will cause abundant deaths.





Pray My children, pray, the disease is spreading, closing the borders quickly again.





Pray My children, pray, the Middle East is the focus of war, My children do not expect so much cruelty.





Pray My children, pray, the country of the North is greatly shaken.





Pray My children, pray, Chile is shuddering, Bolivia is shuddered.





Pray My children, pray, France is a reason for attention and great pain.





Pray My children, pray, My Church suffers.





Pray My children, pray, the action of the sun prevents agriculture from supplying My children.





Beloved children:





THE DATES OF THE EVENTS ARE CLOSER TO YOU THAN YOU THINK.





PREPARE YOUR Bodies NOW!, take vitamins and minerals, strengthen your immune system, but with caution.





They are loved by Me, so I will not allow them to face such great events.





Pray the Creed when you are alone.





The disease reaches humanity, use the Good Samaritan Oil.





MY BLESSING INVITES YOU TO LOOK AT THE CHANGES THAT OCCUR IN HUMAN BEHAVIOR AND IN ALL OF HUMANITY, THEY ARE SEVERE.





YOU ARE WITH ME AND MY PROTECTION DOES NOT DISAPPOINT YOU.





FACE WITHOUT FEAR THE CHANGES NECESSARY FOR THE CREATURE TO BE SAVED.





The heart of flesh, in order to survive, has to immerse itself in the deep waters of My Love to achieve its transformation, otherwise, it runs the risk of falling into the clutches of Satan.





PAY ATTENTION, MY CHILDREN, YOU ARE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF WHAT WAS ANNOUNCED; STRENGTHEN YOURSELF SPIRITUALLY!





I bless you, My Love is infinite for those who want to drink from this inexhaustible spring.





Your Jesus.





