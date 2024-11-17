BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The EASIEST Weight Loss Hack! Dr. Gundry & Glucose Goddess
92 views • 6 months ago

The EASIEST Weight Loss Hack! Dr. Gundry & Glucose GoddessIn this eye-opening episode, I sit down with Jessie Inchauspé, popularly known as the "Glucose Goddess," to discuss a surprising health tip that’s sure to change the way you think about daily movement—fidgeting! Jessie, a biochemist and bestselling author, has helped millions transform their health by stabilizing blood sugar levels through simple, science-backed habits. In this conversation, she reveals why fidgeting—those small, seemingly insignificant movements—can have a huge impact on your health and even weight management. Whether you're tapping your foot, adjusting your posture, or twiddling your fingers, these small actions could make a big difference for your long-term health


