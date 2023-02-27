Get Over the Fear of Rejection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this answer to a viewer's question, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley explains that the fear of being rejected by another person is caused by a mind that is reliving an old painful memory, tricking you into believing that what happened in the past is the only possibility.
