Protests in Front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan - tonight 10.27.23

Protests in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan - 10.27.23
Israel continues strikes on Gaza tonight.
Hamas' military wing said it was repelling an Israeli ground incursion in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip.
Arab TV:Violent bombardment on areas in northern Gaza amid a complete outage of electricity and Internet networks
United States of America: The Washington Post: The Biden administration urges “Israel” not to invade Gaza on the ground and replace it with a more “surgical” operation.
Pentagon: The United States will take additional measures if Iranian-backed attacks continue
The White House: The United States does not set red lines for Israel