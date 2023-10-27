BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protests in Front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan - tonight 10.27.23
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
42 views • 10/27/2023

Protests in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan - 10.27.23

Adding:

Israel continues strikes on Gaza tonight.

Hamas' military wing said it was repelling an Israeli ground incursion in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip.

Arab TV:Violent bombardment on areas in northern Gaza amid a complete outage of electricity and Internet networks

United States of America: The Washington Post: The Biden administration urges “Israel” not to invade Gaza on the ground and replace it with a more “surgical” operation.

Pentagon: The United States will take additional measures if Iranian-backed attacks continue

The White House: The United States does not set red lines for Israel






Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
