Recent days were marked by the bloody attacks of the Ukrainian military on the civilian settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

On a daily basis, dozens of Ukrainian strikes are targeting civilian facilities, private houses, and public places in cities and villages where no battles are ongoing.

The Ukrainian military is intentionally targeting the strategic civilian facilities like grain warehouses and farms in an attempt to cause famine in the recently liberated regions; as well as public transport hubs in order to disrupt communication and transportation within the towns.

The main goal of the Kiev regime is to continue the years-long terror of the pro-Russian population in the DPR and LPR.

Amid the constant indiscriminate shelling of the streets and private houses, they are regularly targeting bus stations where they attempt to kill as many civilians at once as possible. Such attacks are always carried out in the morning when civilians are gathering on the stations to go to work.

Another such bloody attack took place on March 12. Ukrainian Nazis hit a bus station in the town of Perevalsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic. The attack was well calculated. Only one missile was launched from US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system; hovewer almost two dozens of civilians were injured. As a result of the attack, three people were killed, including a 17—year-old. 16 more civilians were wounded. A bus station and two gas stations were damaged.

The targeted facilities are located on one of the most crowded roads in the town of Perevalsk. The blast zone affected an area several dozen meters across. Ukrainian nationalists tried their best, seeking more victims.

On the same day, Ukrainian forces launched massive shelling on the residential areas in the DPR, using foreign Himars MLRS, AGM-88 HARM missiles and large caliber soviet-made artillery. The attacks are carried out simultaneously from various systems in an attempt to distract Russian air defense systems deployed in the area.

During one day, the towns of Yasinovataya, Makeyevka as well as the districts of Budennovsky, Kalininsky, Leninsky, Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky in Donetsk city came under fire. Miraculously, casualties were avoided. However, one woman was wounded when her houses was hit by Ukrainian shells.

The day before, NATO shells fired by Ukrainian nationalists reached their target in the Kuybishev district of Donetsk and killed an eight-year-old boy and his father. The child, Nikita Safonov, was killed on his birthday on March 11. The family was driving to celebrate the holiday when their car was hit. The father, a young man under the age of 30, was killed on the spot. Nikita died of his wounds on the way to the hospital.

