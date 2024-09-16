9/11 Commission Report: The Biggest Cover-Up In U.S. History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propaganda, Holes & Omissions
* In November 2002, Congress & President George W. Bush established the National Commission On Terrorist Attacks Upon The United States (a.k.a. the 9/11 Commission).
* Its final report was presented by the media and White House as case closed.
* Nothing more to see here: Muslims hijacked planes and attacked us, killing 3K Americans.
* Of course, it’s not case closed.
* The report is full of propaganda, gaping holes and clear omissions — leaving out key witnesses, bomb materials found in the dust, FBI whistleblowers and much more.
Redacted News (15 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5f3cn7-the-911-commission-report-is-the-biggest-cover-up-in-u.s.-history-heres-why.html