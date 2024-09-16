9/11 Commission Report: The Biggest Cover-Up In U.S. History

Propaganda, Holes & Omissions

* In November 2002, Congress & President George W. Bush established the National Commission On Terrorist Attacks Upon The United States (a.k.a. the 9/11 Commission).

* Its final report was presented by the media and White House as case closed.

* Nothing more to see here: Muslims hijacked planes and attacked us, killing 3K Americans.

* Of course, it’s not case closed.

* The report is full of propaganda, gaping holes and clear omissions — leaving out key witnesses, bomb materials found in the dust, FBI whistleblowers and much more.





Redacted News (15 September 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5f3cn7-the-911-commission-report-is-the-biggest-cover-up-in-u.s.-history-heres-why.html

https://youtu.be/1ypDvbtj5HM