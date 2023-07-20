BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBDCs will be programmable, governments will be able to determine what you can buy
19 views • 07/20/2023

IMF deputy managing director, Bo Li puts it out there in the open:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will be programmable, such that governments will be able to centrally determine what kind of people can use them, and what kind of things people can buy with them, in order to enforce their desired policy objectives.


Not up to date with your injections? Exceeded your weekly carbon allowance? Social credit score too low? Whoops, transaction declined.


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2I9HR7BTmn0


For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com


#CBDC #CBDCs

recessiondigital currencyimfcentral bankdscbdceconomic agenda
