The Pfizer Papers, Censorship, Steve Bannon, and the Election - Emerald Robinson w/ Naomi Wolf
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
460 views • 7 months ago

(Oct 18, 2024) Emerald Robinson is joined by Dr. Naomi Wolf to discuss the Biden-Harris regime’s continuing efforts to destroy freedom of speech, and end free and fair elections in America. Dr. Wolf firmly believes there will NOT be a peaceful transfer of power when Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson


The Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/


Source: https://frankspeech.com/v/3kos5

free speechcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticscorruptionelectionsocial mediavaccine1st amendmentdonald trumpmsmkamala harrissteve bannonrfknaomi wolfinjuriespfizerrobert f kennedyemerald robinsonabsolute truthmyocarditis
