Western warmongers headed by the United States attempt to assure their peolple that they have nothing to do with the ongoing Ukrainian military operations in the Russian Kursk region. Washington is playing its favorite game, the main rule is that ‘the gains of your puppet are yours, but his defeats are his alone’.

Kyiv was forced to admit the ongoing attacks on Russian territory but only after the Ukrainian military managed to gain control of a small bridgehead in the Russian border areas. In their turn, Kyiv’s partners are talking to gain time, hanging noodles on the ears of their listeners.

The main reason is that the Ukrainian military failed to achieve any strategic victories. The situation remains tense. Heavy battles continue, increasing military losses on both sides and threatening Russian civilians. However, the ongoing bloodshed does not bring any significant changes to the border frontlines.

The strategic goals that Kyiv has set to its military operations on Russian territory remains obscure. According to the commander of the Chechen Ahmat Special Forces operating in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian military planned to capture the Kursk nuclear power plant by August 11. After that, Kyiv could launch negotiations with Moscow from a position of strength. However, Zelensky’s blitzkrieg plan failed.

As a result, the strategic reserves of the Ukrainian army that are urgently needed to stop Russian advances in the Donbass, are being destroyed near the border.

Another counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, conducted exclusively thanks to Western military supplies, training, reconnaissance and coordination, may turn into another bloody defeat. It will be a heavy blow to the Kyiv regime, as well to its Western patrons. Democrats are threatened by political consequences of a potential Ukrainian defeat, especially on the eve of the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, all NATO countries are already suffering heavy military losses on Russian territory.

Most of the armored vehicles that crossed over the Russian border were supplied by NATO. They included the US-made Strykers, M113s, Bradleys, Cougars; French VABs; German Marders, Husky TSVs; Turkish Cobras; Italian Shields etc. Polish Twardy, German Leopard and British Challenger tanks were also reportedly spotted in the battles.

By August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 300 units of armored vehicles. Their number is growing daily. Only about 10% of them include tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

The main part of Ukrainian losses on Russian territory are NATO vehicles. A lot of units were abandoned by Ukrainian servicemen and fell into hands of the Russian military as trophies. Just in the last 2 days, 3 HIMARS MLRS, at least 1 charging machine and a significant number of maintenance personnel were destroyed by Russian precision strikes in the Sumy region.

Meanwhile, NATO remains silent about their role in the slaughter.

Mirrored - South Front





