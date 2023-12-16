Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is de volgende pandemie een cyberattack? -- BLCKBX
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
17 views
Published 2 months ago

Staat ons in 2024 een catastrofale 'cyber pandemic' te wachten? De waarschuwingen van het World Economic Forum lijken actueler dan ooit. Maar wat is hun eigen rol hierin?

Desk: journalist Ab Gietelink, hoogleraar monetaire economie Lex Hoogduin en redacteur David Boerstra

Presentatie: Ancilla van de Leest

De volledige uitzending van blckbx today #257 van vrijdag 15 december 2023 is te bekijken via:

https://www.blckbx.tv/livestreams/blckbx-today-2023-12-15

Keywords
nwonew world ordercyber attack2024cyberattackwefplandemicklaus schwabgreat resetcorporate tyrannyglobalist crime syndicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket