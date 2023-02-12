Ukraine Update Feb 12, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 10 February, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack, using high-precision long-range air-, sea-, and ground-based armament, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the crucial power facilities that operated Ukraine's defense industrial complex and transport system.

◽️ The goals of the massive attack have been reached.

◽️ All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The operation of energy-intensive facilities of the defense industrial complex has been halted.

◽️ In addition, the railway redeployment of foreign armament, munitions, and reserves to the operations areas has been blocked.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomlynsk, Gryanikovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ Up to 120 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 2 D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the successful offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by the aviation and artillery, have resulted in the elimination of over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer, the Giatsint-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar.

◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Berdychi, Avdeyevka, and Novopokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have been launching fire strikes against the AFU units near Ugledar, Pavlovka, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 95 Ukrainian personnel, 4 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, 3 D-20 howitzers, and 1 Giatsint-B howitzer.

◽️ 3 ordnance depots have been destroyed near Yelizavetovka, Dobrovolye, and Novoukrainka.

- Russian Defense Ministry