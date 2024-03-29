THE REAL JESUS - PART 45

Do you want to be popular? Don't follow Jesus! This video will show you how obeying the things that Jesus taught will lead to the opposite of popularity. People will hate you, tell lies against you, and ignore you whenever you try to preach about the teachings of Jesus. Jesus said it would be like that. But if that's true, why are there so many popular "Christians" today?



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

