Rudolf Steiner: Transhuman[ism] & The Soulless Mankind (1917).

Rudolp Steiners text from 1917, exposes the most important reason why the controllers are pushing vaccines.Rudolf Joseph Lorenz Steiner (1861-1925) was an Austrian occultist, social reformer, architect, esotericist, and claimed clairvoyant. Steiner gained initial recognition at the end of the nineteenth century as a literary critic and published works including –The Philosophy of Freedom.



At the beginning of the twentieth century he founded an esoteric spiritual movement, anthroposophy, with roots in German idealist philosophy and theosophy. His teachings have been described as similar to Christian Gnostics (for heresiologists it is little doubt that these are neognosticism). Many of his ideas are pseudoscientific. He was also prone to pseudohistory.

"This is not the time to be saving your LIFE, but rather to save your SOUL."

-The rulers of darkness tells you their plans and call it prophecy.



* Rudolf Steiner: Blood is a very special fluid. https://rumble.com/v2espn2-rudolf-steiner-blood-is-a-very-special-fluid..html

* Rudolf Steiner: The Essence And Task Of Freemasonry. https://rumble.com/v2esrou-the-essence-and-task-of-freemasonry..html

* Transhuman[ism] https://www.brighteon.com/512f05c2-bcfc-41a8-91cc-d584b54fcd2b



* "Birthing Of A New Race" Mystery Babylon. https://www.brighteon.com/b3d53cd2-2796-47ae-a97c-3448e1c5ac5e

* The New Age False Christ Deception Is Everywhere! https://www.brighteon.com/581bd2b5-c16b-44a6-958b-d4866a73fbd6

* Awaken: From the Lies. [part.1] https://www.brighteon.com/b882816d-62a8-4c56-b8af-639a9fd28530



